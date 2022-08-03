SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. SOLVE has a total market cap of $22.65 million and $3.07 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062880 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016613 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

