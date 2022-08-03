Sonder (SOND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 75.49 million. On average, analysts expect Sonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.43. Sonder has a 12-month low of 0.90 and a 12-month high of 10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

