Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $24.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.