SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.80. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,541 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.