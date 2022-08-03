SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.80. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,541 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

