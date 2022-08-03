South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 469.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,851 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJI opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

