SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,247 shares during the quarter. SouthState makes up about 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.58% of SouthState worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SouthState by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $5,471,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Trading Up 0.2 %

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

SSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

