SouthState Corp Acquires 3,645 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

