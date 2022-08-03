SouthState Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

