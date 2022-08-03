SouthState Corp Purchases 2,606 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,280. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

