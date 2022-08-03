SouthState Corp Purchases 666 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Argus reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

