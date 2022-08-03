SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 171,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 30,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The stock has a market cap of $363.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

