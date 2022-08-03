SouthState Corp Sells 4,515 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SouthState Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

