Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,341.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004405 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.