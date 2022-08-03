SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

