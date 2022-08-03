SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,640,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DIA opened at $325.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

