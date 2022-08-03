SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.