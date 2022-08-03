SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 629,545 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,931. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

