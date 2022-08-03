SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.07 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 7,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 53,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

