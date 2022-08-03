Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-$3.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 1,133,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 112,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

