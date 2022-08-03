Sprott Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Price Performance

SII traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. Sprott has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

