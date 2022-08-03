Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.2% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SouthState Corp owned 0.47% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

