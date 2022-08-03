Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII stock traded down C$1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.34. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.71. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$41.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.70.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

