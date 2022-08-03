Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

