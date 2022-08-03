Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 10.6%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.47. Approximately 599,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,125,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Square from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Square from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Square to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,097 shares of company stock worth $22,640,329 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

