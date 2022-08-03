SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SS&C Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SS&C Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.68 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.