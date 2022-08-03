Stably USD (USDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,735.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $463,038.46 and $3,735.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

