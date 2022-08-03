StackOs (STACK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,875.00

StackOs (STACK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. StackOs has a market cap of $6.43 million and $17,875.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One StackOs coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00619652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035305 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
