Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $360.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.