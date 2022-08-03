Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Maintains Rating from Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.
Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $122.98.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
