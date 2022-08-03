Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Maintains Rating from Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $122.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

