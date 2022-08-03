STARSHIP Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.75 million and $6,799.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.