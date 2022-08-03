StarterCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $10,601.06 and $31.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004352 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00127313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.