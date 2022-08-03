State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Crown Castle International worth $94,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

