State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,204 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $75,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 924.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Waste Management by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 54,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

