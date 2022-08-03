State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 99 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $67,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $368.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

