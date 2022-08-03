State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $80,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $437.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

