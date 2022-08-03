State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $69,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 70,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

