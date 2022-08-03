State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $59,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,730 shares of company stock worth $64,071,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

