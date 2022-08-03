Steem Dollars Price Reaches $3.13 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00013669 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and $2.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00582915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00264578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002428 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,498,854 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

