STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89. STERIS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.57.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $224.44. 479,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,455. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.64.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

