Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,446 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,384. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

