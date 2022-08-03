StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

