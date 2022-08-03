StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.