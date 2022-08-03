StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CDK Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

