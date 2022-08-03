StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.