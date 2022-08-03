StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qumu

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Qumu worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

