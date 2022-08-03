Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.9 days.

Straumann Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Straumann has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $230.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

