Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.9 days.
OTCMKTS SAUHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Straumann has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $230.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.
