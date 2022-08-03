StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $61,781.05 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,814,122 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

