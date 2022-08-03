Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 131,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

