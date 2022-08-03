Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 755,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

SPH opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $993.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Articles

