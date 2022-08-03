Sun Life Financial Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$56.14 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6099997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

